DigitalBits Market Capitalization Hits $331.60 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $331.60 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.35 or 0.00244589 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018497 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

