FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $116.54 million and $5.05 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00104872 BTC.

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

