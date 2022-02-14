Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,875 shares.The stock last traded at $20.75 and had previously closed at $20.65.
Several research analysts recently commented on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.
Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)
