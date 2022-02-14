Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,875 shares.The stock last traded at $20.75 and had previously closed at $20.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $8,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

