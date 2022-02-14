Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down to $6.57

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.37. Microvast shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 2,894 shares traded.

MVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $26,434,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

