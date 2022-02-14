DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.29. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 35,308 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,729,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,822,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.