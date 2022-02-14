Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, an increase of 229.9% from the January 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ENSC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

