Cannell Capital LLC Acquires 50,113 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares during the quarter. Criteo makes up approximately 4.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.10% of Criteo worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after buying an additional 390,207 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at $16,640,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,450,000 after buying an additional 358,126 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,873,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after buying an additional 325,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. 3,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

