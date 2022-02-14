Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Valley National Bancorp worth $23,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,238. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

