Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $25,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,688,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

