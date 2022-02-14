Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s 4th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,094,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,425 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $166,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.87. 3,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.89 and a 52 week high of $185.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.