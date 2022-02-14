3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Trimmed by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in 3M by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.13. 108,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $158.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

