Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.78. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $216.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,612,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 272,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

