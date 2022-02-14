Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) PT at $55.62

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. 111,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

