DAO Maker Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.72 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $150.92 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00005058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.78 or 0.06895395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.31 or 1.00094427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006304 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,934,202 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

