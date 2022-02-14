Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.67. Genesco reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $66.23. 974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $967.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth $214,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

