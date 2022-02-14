The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 832,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,348,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,945 shares of company stock valued at $100,341,442. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.61. 64,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $374.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

