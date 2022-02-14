BioNTech’s (BNTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $14.84 on Monday, reaching $156.11. 63,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average of $279.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

