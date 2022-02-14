Altium Capital Management LP Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.30% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELOX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 83,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 204,261 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ELOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELOX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,931. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

