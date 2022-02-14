Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 831,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.27% of Timber Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 1,046.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 910,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,590. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 880.77% and a negative return on equity of 237.88%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

