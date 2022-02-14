Altium Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Stryve Foods stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Stryve Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryve Foods news, CEO Joe A. Oblas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $112,500 in the last 90 days. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.