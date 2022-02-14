Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $21,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.61.

Shares of SHOP traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $861.18. 52,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,683. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,376.01. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $780.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

