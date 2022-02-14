CHI Advisors LLC Sells 553,205 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

CHI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,205 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,783,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,554,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $242,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,007. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

