Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $5,244,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

