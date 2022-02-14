Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE WIW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $13.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,618,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,289,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 709,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 411,112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,181,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 218,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

