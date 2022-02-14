Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE WIW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $13.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.