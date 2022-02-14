CMG Global Holdings LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $44,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.66. 255,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,630,903. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

