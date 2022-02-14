CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000.

Shares of SWAGU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,543. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

