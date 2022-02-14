Capital International Sarl Purchases 11,917 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 113,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

