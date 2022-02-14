Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Cut by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 230.0% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,314,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 184.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.59. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.