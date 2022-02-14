Capital International Sarl Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in KLA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.03. 14,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.81. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

