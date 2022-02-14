Altium Capital Management LP Purchases 225,568 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,568 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned 2.14% of Repro Med Systems worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,082,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,263 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.07. 1,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,317. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $136.80 million, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

