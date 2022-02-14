Altium Capital Management LP Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,033 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.41% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 338,920 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.66. 3,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $886.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.50.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock worth $971,585. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

