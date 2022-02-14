Altium Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morphic were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 297,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morphic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Morphic by 42.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

