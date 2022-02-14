Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,860 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.42% of Agree Realty worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.