Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,199 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,986. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -401.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.