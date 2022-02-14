Altium Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Natera makes up about 1.1% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,476. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

