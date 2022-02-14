BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,240,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,950 shares during the period. BGC Partners makes up 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $84,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,377,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

BGCP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,900. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

