Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Grows Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $33,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.95. 382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

