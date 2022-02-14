Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 4.72% of Kaman worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,329,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Kaman by 10.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,780 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaman by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

KAMN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $41.12. 702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.85 and a beta of 1.30.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

