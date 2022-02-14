Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $102.21 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,235,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services comprises 2.5% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 5.15% of KAR Auction Services worth $102,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.