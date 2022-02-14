Capital International Sarl Has $14.54 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Yandex makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.05% of Yandex worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Yandex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Yandex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after buying an additional 408,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yandex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. Yandex has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.