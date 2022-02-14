Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Takes $2.87 Million Position in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.51% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,883. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77. Archaea Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Archaea Energy Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

