Charter Trust Co. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 64.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of BHB remained flat at $$29.62 during midday trading on Monday. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,641. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $443.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

