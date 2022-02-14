Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 262,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $5.04 on Monday, hitting $324.14. 37,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,672. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

