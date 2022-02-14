Charter Trust Co. Sells 125 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,099,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $93.68. 43,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

