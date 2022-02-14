Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 6947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

