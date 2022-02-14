Compass Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Compass Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Copa makes up 8.0% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth $565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Copa during the second quarter worth $36,560,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Copa stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.36. 2,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.48. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.