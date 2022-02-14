$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report earnings per share of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GD. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,612,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 272,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 400.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.89. 17,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.30 and its 200 day moving average is $202.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $161.57 and a 12 month high of $216.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

