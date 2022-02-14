Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Chartist Inc. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VTV traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.45. 109,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

