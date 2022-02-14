Chartist Inc. CA Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after acquiring an additional 610,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

