CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $1.10 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,203,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 132,084 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 442,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,516,219. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

